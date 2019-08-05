Image copyright MOD Image caption Two Puma Mk2 helicopters were involved in the 'ground incident'

Two RAF helicopters were put out of action after they were damaged in an incident that took place on the ground.

One of the damaged Puma HC.Mk 2 support helicopters at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire has since been repaired.

The RAF would not comment on the extent of the damage or how it happened but added that the second aircraft is "expected to return to duty in the near future".

An investigation into the incident was being carried out, a spokesman said.

"There has been no impact on the Puma Force operational output," he added.

The Puma HC.Mk 2 is used to move troops and equipment on the frontline and in the evacuation of casualties in combat and disaster relief operations.

The aircraft can carry 16 passengers, 12 fully-equipped troops or up to two tonnes of freight.