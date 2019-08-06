Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Michael Joyce was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court

A man has been jailed for five years for forcing two men into modern slavery in Oxford.

Michael Joyce, 60, of Redbridge Hollow, had a "vice like grip" on one victim's life for "many months" after he initially loaned him £50.

He was found guilty of five offences between April 2016 and January 2018.

Judge Ian Pringle QC said: "In your dealings with these two vulnerable men you acted as a bully, striking fear into them and their partners."

Prosecutor Kim Preston said victim Paul West, who worked at a site at Redbridge Hollow, used his benefits to pay Joyce more than £16,000.

Mr West told Oxford Crown Court he was "petrified" of the defendant.

Joyce was found guilty of two counts of making his victims carry out unpaid work and two counts of transporting them for the purpose of exploitation.

He was also convicted of money lending when not an authorised person.

He has been given a 10-year slavery and trafficking prevention order and there will be a proceeds of crime hearing on 21 November.