Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Stoke Row, near Henley-on-Thames on 17 July

A man who died after crashing on his electric skateboard suffered "a severe traumatic brain injury", a court heard.

Bradley Visser, 38, from Stoke Row, near Henley-on-Thames, was taken to hospital by air ambulance after crashing in the village on 17 July.

The company director received treatment but was pronounced dead on 27 July, Oxford Coroner's Court was told.

The crash happened in the main road at about 19:30 BST. Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

Opening Mr Visser's inquest, Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said he "suffered a severe traumatic brain injury following a fall from a skateboard".

He added that a full inquest would be held in Oxford on 14 January.