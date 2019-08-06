Oxford

Thames Valley Police refers itself to IOPC after girl raped

  • 6 August 2019

A police force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a teenage girl was raped in a town.

Thames Valley Police said the girl was attacked in London Street, Faringdon, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of 4 August.

A spokesman for the force said it had made a "voluntary referral" to the IOPC in relation to the attack but would not be commenting further.

No arrests have been made.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites