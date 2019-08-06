A police force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a teenage girl was raped in a town.

Thames Valley Police said the girl was attacked in London Street, Faringdon, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of 4 August.

A spokesman for the force said it had made a "voluntary referral" to the IOPC in relation to the attack but would not be commenting further.

No arrests have been made.