Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Michael Teall pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences

A man who groomed and sexually abused a girl has been jailed for eight years.

Michael Teall, of Grange Farm, Little Chesterton, Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences committed when his victim was aged between 11 and 13.

The 29-year-old told the schoolgirl he would kill himself if she told anyone about the abuse, which included rape, sexual assault and taking indecent images.

Judge Ian Pringle QC said his crimes were "grotesque".

Zarah Dickinson, prosecuting, told Oxford Crown Court Teall groomed his victim by giving her gifts, including trainers, iPhone cases, underwear and makeup.

As a result of the abuse she still suffers from flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, the barrister said.

'Dangerous offender'

In a victim impact statement her mother said she also refused to leave the house for six months after the offences came to light in 2018.

"I hope he gets to suffer like my daughter will for the rest of her life," she added.

Alistair Grainger, defending, said Teall had a history of homelessness and substance abuse, and was at "a desperately low point" when the abuse happened.

Judge Pringle said he considered Teall a dangerous offender, partly because he continued to blame his victim for the abuse, and sentenced him to an extended four years on licence after his release.

He said: "The damage that is done to children with these sort of offences is very difficult to calculate, but experience tells us that it often stays with them for the rest of their lives, sometimes causing long-term damage."