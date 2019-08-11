Image copyright Sarah Charlesworth Image caption Rituals are reported to have taken place at Wayland's Smithy

Patrols at an ancient site in Oxfordshire are being stepped up following reports rituals have been carried out there by far-right groups.

Wayland's Smithy has been used for masked night-time gatherings by neo-Nazis, according to an investigation by the Telegraph.

Rituals also took place at Wiltshire's Avebury World Heritage Site, it said.

The National Trust said the number of ranger visits were being increased at Wayland's Smithy.

Image copyright Stefan Czapski Image caption Avebury stone circle has also been targeted

A spokeswoman for the trust told the BBC: "The safety and enjoyment of our visitors, staff and volunteers is our top priority.

"We want everyone to feel welcome at our sites but we don't condone, support or encourage any non-peaceful, anti-social or illegal activities at any of our places."

She said that at Wayland's Smith - a Neolithic chambered long barrow near to the Uffington White Horse - the "frequency of ranger visits will increase in light of the recent reports".

Regarding the stone circle at Avebury, she said the trust would continue to work closely with the community "to report any illegal or offensive behaviour".

The Telegraph said swastikas had been carved into trees at the Oxfordshire attraction.