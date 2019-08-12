Image copyright TVP Image caption Daniel Kilbee is serving life for crimes including rape and making indecent images of children

A "depraved sexual predator" already serving a life sentence for raping a two-year-old girl has been sentenced to a further life term after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenager.

Daniel Kilbee, 38, formerly of Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was jailed in 2016 for dozens of sexual offences against six victims.

He has now been given another life term, to serve a minimum of five years.

He was convicted in June of four rapes and two assaults against the girl.

He was previously given a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years for 30 offences, including rape and making indecent images of children, between 1997 and 2015.

Judge Peter Ross, at Oxford Crown Court, ordered that the second should run consecutively, while Kilbee will be on licence for the rest of his life.