Image copyright Basher Eyre Image caption The Museum of Oxford wants to tell the story of Oxford's LGBT community

The "hidden history" of Oxford's LGBT community is to be the focus of a new museum exhibition.

The curators of "Queering Spires" at the Museum of Oxford are appealing for people to loan them objects with a story to tell.

It follows a partnership between Oxford City Council, Oxford Pride, and the Tales of Our City project.

Richard Howlett, co-founder of the project, said Oxford had a "queer history to be proud of".

But he called it a "history hidden in people's attics, filing cabinets and memories".

He added: "We look forward to helping bring it to life through this exhibition."

Mary Clarkson, cabinet member for culture and city centre, said: "People know about the big moments in queer history, like Stonewall and Section 28, but this exhibition is about what life was like for people in Oxford - the spaces, the events, just daily life.

"The best way to tell this story is through the memories of those who were living here, which is why the Museum of Oxford is calling for people to loan items to the exhibition."

Debbie Brixey, chair of Oxford Pride, said: "Oxford Pride with its parade, Pride Day and festival has become a popular event throughout the city and we look forward to exploring what shaped the community to make this happen."

The museum is currently undergoing a £3.2m redevelopment, which will see the number of displays increase from 286 to about 750.

The exhibition will run from 7 September until Christmas at Oxford Town Hall, and will have a permanent place inside the redeveloped museum from next year.