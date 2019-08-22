Image copyright Roger Cornfoot Image caption The Radcliffe Science Library's basement was completed in 1975

Water is seeping through the ceiling of a basement containing university museum collections.

It is because the external waterproofing of Oxford's Radcliffe Science Library's basement has failed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Architects say work is needed to "safeguard the building and the museum collections".

Plans have been submitted to Oxford City Council.

The Grade II listed library was built in 1901, with its Worthington Wing following in 1934, and the basement completed in 1975.

It extends underneath the library's courtyard and under the front lawn of the university's Grade I listed Museum of Natural History.

Originally used for book storage and as a reading room, it is now used by the university's museums as a storage area.

The work will include removing asbestos, making it more airtight, and installing a new waterproofing system.

A decision on the plans is expected in October. It is hoped the work could be completed by August 2020.