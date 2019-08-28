Body of man found in River Thames at Henley
- 28 August 2019
The body of a 24-year-old man has been found in the River Thames.
Emergency services searched the river at Marsh Lock in Henley-on-Thames after Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service was called early on Wednesday morning.
Police said the man's death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
His next of kin have been informed, the force added.