Image caption Jordan Anderson repeatedly stabbed Aleah Masih outside a Co-op supermarket

A man who stabbed his ex-partner 15 times in front of their five-year-old daughter has been jailed for life.

Jordan Anderson, 30, attacked Aleah Masih outside the Co-op store on London Road in Headington, Oxford, on 12 March.

He was found guilty of attempted murder on Thursday following a seven-day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Sentencing Anderson, the judge described it as "the most terrible and frenzied attack".

Anderson had previously been violent towards Ms Masih, the court heard during the trial.

Their relationship ended in December but he sent her texts and messages on social media threatening to beat her up and kill her, the jury was told.

Considerable force

On the afternoon of the attack, Ms Masih had collected her daughter from school when she was confronted by Anderson in the Co-op car park.

Judge Peter Ross said Anderson's frenzied attack lasted about 90 seconds before he fled the scene.

In a witness statement, Ms Masih said she remembered dropping down during the attack and looking up at her daughter who was still holding her hand.

A doctor told the court the most serious injury was to her spinal cord, and that Anderson would have had to use considerable force to pierce through her bone.

She needed a blood transfusion, and would have died without medical intervention, he said.

Anderson claimed he had confronted Ms Masih to get his family back together, and could not remember much about the attack.

He previously admitted wounding with intent, having an offensive weapon, and stalking.

Anderson will serve a minimum of 13 years and seven months. He has been banned from contacting Ms Masih and their two children.