Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Luciano Dos Santos Almeida was attacked in Oxford in February

A 22-year-old man was run over by a car and stabbed repeatedly in "retribution" after an earlier fight, a court has heard.

Luciano Dos Santos Almeida, from Southampton, was attacked in Oxford on 27 February and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 6 March.

It followed a fight between the victim and two of the defendants shortly before, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Four men have denied murdering Mr Almeida.

They are Michael Yemane, 20, and Welid Solomon, 25, from Oxford; Sasan Khalid, 19, of no fixed address, and Safeen Karimi, 27, from Thame.

The court heard that the four defendants had been eating together at Bodrum on Cowley Road, and that they had left by 22:30 GMT.

'Lay in wait'

Prosecutor Paul Cavin said events were set in motion after a fight between Mr Almeida, and Mr Yemane and Mr Solomon, at 23:20 GMT.

A witness said when they saw each other on Richfield Road they started pushing and punching, and that a bottle was thrown and a metal pipe was used.

Afterwards Mr Yemane and Mr Solomon went to get the two other defendants as reinforcements.

Mr Cavin said the group "set out in two cars to sweep the area in an attempt to find the deceased and get some retribution".

He added: "They then spotted him and lay in wait at the junction of Southfield Road and Cowley Road in order to attack him.

"It was a residential street with a large number of witnesses."

Mr Cavin said Mr Almeida was then "stabbed multiple times shortly after being deliberately run over by a car driven by Welid Solomon".

The jury was told Mr Solomon hit Mr Almeida with his Kia Picante, before the other three chased and attacked him.

The trial continues.