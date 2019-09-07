Image caption The superstore is 12 times the size of an average Oxfam shop

An Oxfam "superstore" is to open its doors later in Oxford - the city where the charity opened its first ever shop.

Oxfam said it worked with a Swedish charity ahead of the launch of store, which is based on an "out-of-town format".

The 18,500 sq ft (1,718 sq m) store has a drive-through option for people to drop off donations.

The charity said it was the biggest of its shops worldwide, and that 150 volunteers would run it.

Image caption Charity Oxfam has opened its first superstore

Julie Neeve, project manager for the store, said: "It was just an idea that we wanted to look at an out-of-town format and we spent some time with a Swedish charity looking at a similar model, understanding what they do.

"Then we found this amazing site across the road from our headquarters in Oxford."

Volunteer Rosemary Shurgold said: "I love it. I think it is inspirational and well-stocked.

"It's the future and I really hope it's going to be a great success.

"There is always something happening and this organisation does not stand still."

Image caption Volunteer Rosemary Shurgold called the shop inspirational

Oxfam opened its first shop in Oxford in 1948 and now has more than 600 stores across the UK.

This month, it is encouraging people to stop buying new clothes and instead buy second-hand as part of its Second Hand September campaign.