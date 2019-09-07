Oxford

Harun Jama stabbing: Man held on suspicion of murder

  • 7 September 2019
Harun Jama Image copyright Jamal Madar
Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed in January 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed on a towpath.

Harun Jama was found bleeding in Friars Wharf, Oxford, in January last year. He later died in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested in Liverpool on Friday. He has been released on bail until 2 October.

Harun, from Birmingham, was attacked at Friar's Wharf between Folly Bridge and the old gasworks bridge.

Image caption Harun's body was found on the towpath area of Friar's Wharf

