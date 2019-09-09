Image copyright Google Image caption The racial abuse is said to have happened at the BEP Stadium in Princes Risborough

Police have launched an investigation into reports a non-league footballer was racially abused by fans.

Caelan Isaac called on the FA to "offer more protection for ethnic minorities" after he said he was targeted while playing for Didcot Town's development side against Risborough Rangers.

The 19-year-old said previous incidents of racism he had reported to the FA had "never been followed up".

Thames Valley Police said no arrests had been made at this time.

The midfielder tweeted that he mentioned the comments shouted at him to the referee, but added it was "quickly dismissed as he hadn't heard it".

"The FA need to offer more protection to ethnic minorities in non-league football," he said.

'Absolutely disgusting'

Mr Isaac's manager Lee Mathews tweeted that he "felt helpless and upset for my player" during the fixture at the BEP Stadium in Princes Risborough on Saturday.

He added: "A women and two men, absolutely disgusting."

Risborough Rangers released a statement saying the club was investigating and "discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated".

"Anyone found to have taken part in any form of discriminatory activity will be banned from our club indefinitely," the club said.

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said he feared football was "going backwards rather than forwards" in the fight against racism.

Premier League stars Paul Pogba and Tammy Abraham have also been targeted on social media.

Didcot Town Development said it was "horrible to see one of our players deal with this again for the third time".

Thames Valley Police confirmed it had received reports of alleged racially aggravated abuse.

Alastair Kay, governance manager at Berks and Bucks FA, said: "As an open and ongoing investigation we cannot comment on details of individual cases.

"We take all cases of abuse and discrimination very seriously and stress that there is no place for this type of behaviour in the game.

"We would encourage anyone who is victim of, or witness to, discrimination in football to report this via the appropriate channels."