Mouse and fly infestation shuts Oxford restaurant
A restaurant was forced to close after investigators found mouse droppings and flies following a customer complaint.
Sichuan restaurant My Sichuan in Oxford was issued with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice after city council officers investigated on 2 September.
A formal closure notice for the restaurant was issued at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The restaurant will remain closed until the infestation has been controlled, a council spokesman said.
Councillor Louise Upton said: "It's not acceptable that the manager of this restaurant let standards of pest control and hygiene fall this low.
"Thankfully a keen-eyed member of the public reported it."
Rats and mice can carry disease-causing bacteria including salmonella and E.coli.
Under the Food Safety Act 1990 and the Food Hygiene and Safety (England) Regulations 2013, officers authorised by a city or district council may serve a hygiene emergency prohibition notice.
Breach of a closure order is an offence liable to a fine or up to two years' jail.
The BBC has contacted My Sichuan for comment.