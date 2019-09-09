Image copyright Oxford City Council Image caption The restaurant will remain closed until all risks to public health have been removed

A restaurant was forced to close after investigators found mouse droppings and flies following a customer complaint.

Sichuan restaurant My Sichuan in Oxford was issued with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice after city council officers investigated on 2 September.

A formal closure notice for the restaurant was issued at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The restaurant will remain closed until the infestation has been controlled, a council spokesman said.

Councillor Louise Upton said: "It's not acceptable that the manager of this restaurant let standards of pest control and hygiene fall this low.

"Thankfully a keen-eyed member of the public reported it."

Image copyright Oxford City Council Image caption Investigators found widespread evidence of active mouse infestation and "heavy fly activity"

Rats and mice can carry disease-causing bacteria including salmonella and E.coli.

Under the Food Safety Act 1990 and the Food Hygiene and Safety (England) Regulations 2013, officers authorised by a city or district council may serve a hygiene emergency prohibition notice.

Breach of a closure order is an offence liable to a fine or up to two years' jail.

The BBC has contacted My Sichuan for comment.