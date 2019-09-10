Image caption Linda Smith said she was "gutted" to be deselected by her party

A former president of Oxford Brookes University's student union will replace a city council's deputy leader after she was deselected by the Labour Party.

Diko Blackings is to take over from Linda Smith as candidate for Blackbird Leys in Oxford, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ms Smith said her deselection was "part of an organised operation" by grassroots Labour movement Momentum.

Momentum Oxford said the claim was "entirely false".

Council leader Susan Brown said the selection of candidates by the Labour party to stand for election to the city council in 2020 had begun.

Elections will be held for all 48 councillors' posts in May 2020 because of planned boundary changes.

Ms Smith, who has represented the ward since 2014, said she was "gutted" to be deselected.