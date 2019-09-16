Motorcyclist killed in crash with van near Henley

Image copyright Google Image caption The rider's family have been informed and are receiving support, police said

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a van.

Officers were called to the collision between a blue Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle and a silver Ford Transit in Bix, near Henley, Oxfordshire, at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, 49, was travelling from Henley towards Wallingford and the van in the opposite direction.

Police said he died at the scene and urged anyone who saw the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.