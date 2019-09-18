Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption David Perron was born in France and moved to the UK in 1990

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a van has paid tribute to the "kind and generous" head chef.

David Perron, 49, died at the scene of the collision in Bix, near Henley, Oxfordshire, at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was travelling from Henley towards Wallingford on his blue Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle and the silver Ford Transit was going in the opposite direction.

Police have urged anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Originally from Chamalieres in France, Mr Perron moved to the UK in 1990.

His family said the talented chef had worked at eateries across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, including Ye Olde Bell in Hurley, The Copper Inn in Pangbourne, The Bird in Hand in Knowl Hill and the Royal Standard of England in Beaconsfield.

"David loved life, his family and his friends," they said in a statement.

"His sense of humour was second to none and he loved to make people laugh."