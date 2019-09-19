Safie Xheta death: Man denies murdering wife
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife.
The body of Safie Xheta, 35, was discovered by police officers in Lytton Road, Cowley, in Oxford, in the early hours of 17 June.
She had knife wounds to her neck, Thames Valley Police said.
Fatos Xheta, 45, of Lytton Road, Cowley, denied one count of murder at Oxford Crown Court earlier. He was remanded in custody and will face trial on 2 December.