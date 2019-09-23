Driver rescued from car river crash in Abingdon
- 23 September 2019
A woman has been rescued from a car that crashed into the River Thames in Oxfordshire.
An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the crash, which involved a small blue car going into the river at St Helen's Wharf, Abingdon, at about 08:45 BST.
The only occupants of the car, a female driver, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but "her injuries are not serious", police said.
Roads have all since re-opened.