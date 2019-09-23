Oxford

M40 death: Family tribute to 'loving husband'

  • 23 September 2019
Pete Chamberlain and his wife Chloe Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Mr Chamberlain was "taken from us far too soon", his family said

A van driver killed in a crash on the M40 was a "kind, happy and hard-working man", his family said.

Pete Chamberlain, 38, from Thame, died in a crash after his van left the southbound carriageway between Junction Two (Beaconsfield) and 1A (Gerrards Cross) on Wednesday at 20:15 BST.

Mr Chamberlain's family said a "huge hole is now left in our hearts".

A man from Slough, 26, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been released on bail.

In a statement released through Thames Valley Police, Mr Chamberlain's family said: "Pete was a loving husband and best friend to his wife Gemma and daddy to Chloe, Rosie and Zac.

"Pete, sleep tight our angel - we love and miss you so much."

A male passenger in the van was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition, police said.

Sgt Dominic Mahon appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

He described the motorway as "busy" at the time of the crash.

