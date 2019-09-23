Image caption Tyler Warmington was found dead at a property in Faringdon in March 2017

Knowledge of a mother's mental health problems and "significant risk" to her son had "diminished" among health and care workers before she killed him, a serious case review has found.

Emma Jackson stabbed Tyler Warmington to death in Faringdon in March 2017.

The review found no professional had a "comprehensive knowledge" of her case when she moved from Swindon in 2015.

Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children Board said workers were "not able to predict" and "prevent this loss of life".

A separate mental health homicide review, published in parallel with the serious case review on Monday, evaluated "the involvement of mental health services" with Tyler's mother.

It found the five-year-old's death could not have been "predicted or prevented".

Jackson, 41, was found covered in blood after she had stabbed her son in the chest at her Oxfordshire home.

The mother denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was ordered by a judge to be held in a psychiatric unit.

The serious case review in relation to services provided to Tyler - named as Child M in the report - and his mother, found professionals working with them had a "limited understanding of the possible risks".

The first risk to the schoolboy had been identified in January 2015, when his mother attended hospital with "delusional thinking" and reported "thoughts of killing Child M" which she believed "would prevent others harming him", the report said.

'Risks not known'

Investigators added that details of Jackson's "psychotic symptoms" and "possible future risk" to Tyler "were not known" to carers, health professionals and his school when the family moved to Oxfordshire in June 2015.

"The school had only a general idea that the mother had been mentally ill in the past and no idea of the most concerning comments that she had made at that time," it said.

The review noted it was "possible that a fuller understanding of the history might have made professionals more cautious" when Jackson and her son moved or when she reported worries about her mental health.

It added in the days before Tyler's death there was "no indication that the mother's mental health was deteriorating... and no reason to think that steps needed to be taken to safeguard Child M".

Richard Simpson, chair of the independent Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children Board, said: "The tragedy is that despite many workers and agencies doing excellent work to support the family they were not able to predict and, therefore, prevent this loss of life."

In April last year, Judge Ian Pringle QC made Jackson the subject of an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act.