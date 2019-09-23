Image caption Joan Lovell, Mary Craddock and Elizabeth Collins have been on trial at Oxford Crown Court

A court case against a former nursing home employee accused of mistreating a resident has been dropped.

Mary Craddock, was facing five counts of ill-treating a resident at Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, between 2015 and 2017.

Ms Craddock, of Wallingford, was due to go on trial at Oxford Crown Court.

However, the case was concluded when no evidence was presented by the prosecution.

Earlier in September, Elizabeth Collins and Joan Lovell were also cleared of charges of mistreating residents at the care home because of insufficient evidence.

The three women denied a total of 10 offences of ill-treating an individual while being a care worker.