Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Luciano Dos Santos Almeida was attacked in Oxford in February

A defendant told jurors the man he is accused of murdering threatened to stab him before they fought each other.

Luciano Dos Santos Almeida, 22, from Southampton, was attacked in Oxford on 27 February and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 6 March.

Oxford Crown Court had heard he was hit by a car and stabbed repeatedly in "retribution" after an earlier fight.

Michael Yemane, one of four men accused of murder, told the court Mr Almeida had attacked him with a knife.

Mr Yemane, Welid Solomon, 25, from Oxford, Sasan Khalid, 19, of no fixed address, and Safeen Karimi, 27, from Thame, all deny murder.

Mr Yemane, who was granted asylum in the UK in June 2016 after coming from Eritrea, had been robbed at knifepoint of money and drugs he was selling by a masked man he believed was Mr Almeida, the court heard.

The 20-year-old said he later spotted him at the junction of Southfield Road and Cowley Road.

"He said while he was crossing (the road), 'I'm going to stab you'. I saw a knife that was in his hand," Mr Yemane said.

The court heard Mr Almeida was hit by a car driven by Mr Solomon as he approached Mr Yemane and Mr Karimi.

'Stabbed multiple times'

Mr Almeida fell to the floor and stabbed Mr Karimi before he ran off and was chased by the pair, Mr Yemane added.

He said: "He took my belongings and he stabbed my friend. I was a little bit angry and I had to chase him."

Mr Yemane told the court Mr Almeida tried to attack him after he had chased him up Southfield Road and the pair began fighting.

The City of Oxford college pupil said he managed to get the knife off Mr Almeida but was "not sure" if his swings with the weapon had hit him.

Mr Yemane said Mr Almeida was then on top of him on the ground, before Mr Solomon pulled him away.

Prosecutor Paul Cavin previously told jurors Mr Almeida was "stabbed multiple times".

The trial continues.