Image caption Emily Goodman, 42, was found with "severe neck injuries" on the fourth floor of Foresters Tower

A woman who was found dead in a fourth floor flat after a man fell to his death has been identified.

Emily Rebekah Goodman, 42, was found with wounds to the neck and applied neck pressure, police said.

Officers found her while responding to reports a man, 37, had "fallen from an upper floor" of Foresters Tower in Wood Farm Road, Oxford, on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police, which has launched a murder investigation, believe both were known to each other.

Police have not yet been able to formally identify the man or inform his next of kin.

Image caption The force said it was not looking for any other suspects

Det Insp Sally Spencer said: "We are not looking for anybody else in connection with the murder of Emily or the death of the 37-year-old man."

She urged anybody with information to contact the police.

The investigation continues.