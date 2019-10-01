Image copyright Henley Literary Festival/PA Image caption Theresa May made the comments at the Henley Literary Festival

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has said she has no regrets from her political career.

The Maidenhead MP, who was speaking at the Henley Literary Festival in Oxfordshire on Monday, also said she was thinking about writing a book.

Mrs May resigned as prime minister in July amid opposition to her Brexit deal.

When asked if she had any regrets about her career, Mrs May said: "No I don't think so. I have had a fantastic time."

She said she regretted that her parents, who died when she was in her early 20s, were not able to see her become prime minster.

"They didn't even live to see me become a local councillor, let alone being PM," she said. "I hope they would have been proud."

Responding to a question about whether she would pen a book about her career, the 63-year-old said: "I am thinking about whether to do it.

"It has been suggested to me that people involved in significant events should write about them so historians can look back and see what those who were at the centre of events were thinking, why they took decisions and so forth."

But Mrs May, who was interviewed by Olympic rower Katherine Grainger, said she had not read her predecessor David Cameron's book.

"I genuinely don't read political books. I probably shouldn't admit to this, but I would rather sit down with a good thriller or a detective book rather than read a political memoir," she said.