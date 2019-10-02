Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The solid gold toilet was stolen during a heist on 14 September

A "substantial" reward is being offered by insurers for the safe return of a solid gold toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace, police have said.

Detectives are still looking for the artwork, valued at $6m (£4.8m), which was stolen in a raid at the stately home in Oxfordshire on 14 September.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Thames Valley Police has also released CCTV images of one of two cars thought to have been involved in the theft.

The force said the navy blue Volkswagen Golf R had cloned registration plates and "remains outstanding".

It is appealing for motorists, who were in the Woodstock area on the night of the theft, to review their dash-cam footage.

Det Insp Steven Jones said: "We have been made aware that a substantial reward being offered by the insurers for the safe return of the property subject to specific conditions."

Blenheim Palace declined to comment on the reward.

Its insurance company Fine Art Specie Adjusters has been contacted for comment.