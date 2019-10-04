Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Aaron Glenn-Pearce was jailed after stabbing a man multiple times

A man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for a "violent and unprovoked attack".

Aaron Glenn-Pearce, 33, admitted stabbing a man at an address in Divinity Road, Oxford, on 14 April.

Police said he lunged at his victim with a knife after an argument and "could easily have killed" him.

Glenn-Pearce, of Divinity Road in Oxford, pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday, to one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said the attack on his 47-year-old victim caused multiple serious stab and slash injuries to his arm, face and leg, and required surgery.

Det Con Dominique Lucas said: "Glenn-Pearce's actions could easily have killed his victim and it is perhaps only through good fortune that this did not become a murder investigation.

"This was a violent and unprovoked attack and I am pleased that Glenn-Pearce has received a significant custodial sentence."