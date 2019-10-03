Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke of Cambridge met several robots during his visit to the new H B Allen Centre

The Duke of Cambridge has officially opened a £63m graduate centre at Oxford University.

During his visit to Keble College's new H B Allen Centre Prince William was given a demonstration of virtual reality technology.

The duke met graduates, academics and staff as he toured the centre's Oxford Robotics Institute.

He also came face to face with a robot called Bambam, which picked up a potted plant in front of him.

When told by associate professor Nick Hawes that similar robots could be used to assess contamination during nuclear decommissioning and do stocktaking in supermarkets, Prince William responded: "You've seen Terminator haven't you?"

The duke spoke to those involved in the construction work of the new building, which began in 2016.

He unveiled a commemorative plaque, and afterwards Oxford Vice-chancellor Professor Louise Richardson called the occasion a big day for the university.

She took up her post at Oxford in 2016 after serving as Principal and Vice-chancellor at the University of St Andrews, where Prince William studied, for seven years.

She told the audience and the duke that he "attended another university and I have personally heard him describe that other university as far and away the best university in the world".

She added: "I used to think so too but now I know - because I have been told by the Times Higher Ed global rankings for the fourth consecutive year - that we in fact are far and away the best university in the world."

Afterwards the duke pointed at the word Cambridge on the plaque behind him and joked: "I hope this is not a contentious word here."

