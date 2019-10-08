Image caption Jeremy Clarkson approached a BBC film crew filming in Chadlington Monday

TV star Jeremy Clarkson has defended his plans to build a shop on his farm after some villagers objected.

The presenter also wants to construct a lambing shed at Diddly Squat Farm and for the site to have car parking and "potential for occasional film-making".

Opponents in Chadlington, Oxfordshire, said the development would have a "negative impact on the landscape".

Mr Clarkson told the BBC: "I really know I'm not doing anything wrong or anything that would hurt the village."

The former Top Gear host's response comes after Amazon announced a new show will following Mr Clarkson attempting to "run his very own 1000-acre working farm" despite being "inept townie".

Amazon has not said if the series, which has a working title of I Bought The Farm, is dependent on planning permission being granted.

'No benefit for community'

A planning statement in July on behalf of The Grand Tour presenter said "the owner may film the construction and future operation of the lambing shed and farm shop for a television programme".

It said the "primary reason" for the plans are to "allow Diddly Squat Farm to diversify" and added the buildings would be constructed "regardless of whether filming takes place".

Mr Clarkson said he didn't "blame" residents for their concerns, "otherwise what is the point in planning permission".

Chadlington Parish Council said it did not object to the plans "as long as filming is for farming activities only and local produce only is sold".

But resident Dr Julie Ingram said the development would be "very visible with a negative impact on the landscape".

"There is no evidence that this development will secure long term benefits for farming and the local economy," she wrote to the council.

Michael Hinchcliffe objected saying there was a "risk that if accepted this will be a steppingstone to something that would be totally unacceptable".

West Oxfordshire District Council said it was processing the application and a decision is yet to be made.