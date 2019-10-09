Image caption Three flats were destroyed in the explosion and others were badly damaged

A development of "high quality" homes is to be built on the site of a fatal explosion.

Councillors passed plans to build 140 flats in Gibbs Crescent, Oxford, after a block on the site was destroyed in a blast in February 2017.

Guido Schuette, 46, died in the explosion which was found to likely have been an accident at an inquest.

The development will see new homes built in six-storey blocks to replace the 74 flats currently on the site.

There had been 86 flats but some were demolished following the explosion.

A2Dominon, which runs properties at Gibbs Crescent, said the development would consist of "high quality" homes.

An inquest into the cause of the 2017 explosion heard Mr Schuette bought 60 litres of fuel in the four weeks prior to his death.

He was heard making threats to blow up the flats in a row over noise, but it was thought that a petrol vapour cloud may have accidentally ignited.

In April, Oxfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board said the explosion was "not predictable or preventable", and that neither police nor mental health services could have stopped Mr Schuette, even if it was intentional.

In a narrative verdict Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said he could not rule out the chance it was caused deliberately but considered it "less likely".