Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption Four men are on trial at Oxford Crown Court

A woman told police she had sex with three men at a house in Oxford when she was a schoolgirl, a jury has heard.

Jurors were played a recorded interview with the alleged victim during the trial of four men accused of grooming and sexually abusing her.

They face 36 charges including the rape and indecent assault of the girl when she was aged between 13 and 15.

Naim Khan, Mohammed Nazir, Raheem Ahmed, and Afzal Mohammed, all of Oxford, deny all the charges.

Mr Khan, of no fixed address, is also accused of indecently assaulting a second girl and kidnapping and falsely imprisoning a third.

Prosecutor Alan Gardner previously told the jury at Oxford Crown Court that attacks took place "in parks, lavatories, unoccupied houses, and flats", between 1999 and 2001.

'Sex part of a deal'

In the police interview, the complainant told officers the three men had sex with her after she had been driven to a house in Howard Street.

She said she knew one of the men as "Naz" and added the other men were Mr Khan and an unknown taxi driver who worked for Royal Cars.

The court also heard Naz had "asked" the schoolgirl for oral sex in return for money, drugs and cigarettes on a different occasion.

The alleged victim told officers she performed oral sex "about nine times" at a pet shop.

She said: "I was just thinking it was normal to do that."

The jury also heard that the woman pointed out Mr Mohammed to police officers as he walked past the crown court when she was with them during the investigation.

"I felt a bit anxious," she said. "It made me feel a bit sick because you do not forget a face who done that."

Mr Gardner previously told the court that the defendants created "the notion that sexual activity was part of the deal, something to be provided by the girls in return for what the males gave them".