New £12m science training centre opens

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Up to 350 apprentices will be trained

A £12m training facility for engineering apprentices has officially opened in Oxfordshire.

The Oxfordshire Advanced Skills (OAS) centre will train up to 350 apprentices each year in a bid to meet the region's hi-tech skills shortage.

They will be trained in partnership with 20 local employers in disciplines including robotics and cryogenics.

OAS is based at Culham Science Centre near Abingdon.

The centre is part of a joint project between government body the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Image caption OAS is partnering with local hi-tech firms

Director of OAS David Martin said: "Not everybody is suited to going to university, not everybody is suited to doing an apprenticeship - so its horses for courses.

"But it's great now the only option is not just to go to university, you can achieve the exact level of qualification through an apprenticeship."