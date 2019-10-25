Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Luciano Dos Santos Almeida was attacked in Oxford in February

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was run over by a car and stabbed in "retribution".

Luciano Dos Santos Almeida, from Southampton, was attacked in Oxford on 27 February and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 6 March.

Welid Solomon, 25, and Michael Yemane, 20, from Oxford, were convicted of murder by a jury at Oxford Crown Court.

Safeen Karimi was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter while Sasan Khalid was acquitted of murder.

Yemane, Solomon and 27-year-old Karimi, of Hode Garth, Thame, will be sentenced on 8 November.

The trial heard heard Mr Almeida, 22, was killed after he had been involved in an earlier fight with Yemane and Solomon.

Yemane, who was granted asylum in the UK in June 2016 after coming from Eritrea, had been robbed at knifepoint of money and drugs he was selling by a masked man he believed was Mr Almeida, the court heard.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Mr Almeida was attacked with this knife in Oxford in February

Prosecutor Paul Cavin previously told the jury the group "set out in two cars to sweep the area in an attempt to find the deceased and get some retribution".

Mr Cavin said Mr Almeida was then "stabbed multiple times shortly after being deliberately run over by a car driven by Welid Solomon".

Following a trial, Solomon, of Field Avenue, Oxford, was found guilty of murder by unanimous verdict as well as perverting the course of justice. Yemane, of South Bridge Row, Oxford, was found guilty of murder by an 11 to one majority verdict.