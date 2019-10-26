More than 1,000 pigs rescued from Oxfordshire farm fire
- 26 October 2019
More than 1,000 pigs have been rescued from a fire at a farm.
More than 3,000 hay bales caught ablaze at the farm near Longworth, Oxfordshire, at 15:00 BST on Friday, the fire service said.
Hundreds of imperilled porkers were moved from their enclosures "without harm", firefighters said.
Crews from across the county dampened the fire throughout the night and are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend.