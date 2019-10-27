The widow of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty has led almost 5,000 motorcyclists in a "ride of respect" in his honour.
PC Andrew Harper, 28, died as he responded to reports of a burglary in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.
His wife Lissie, followed closely by other family members, led the huge convoy from RAF Benson to Abingdon Airfield in Oxfordshire.
Sian Sloper, who organised the ride, said she was "overwhelmed" by the support shown.
