Image copyright Kalpesh Lathigra Image caption Susanna Naylor had worked at Christ Church Cathedral School for six weeks

A school has said it is "devastated" by the death of one of its teachers who died along with her husband and a friend in a car crash in South Africa.

Christ Church Cathedral School in Oxford said Susanna Naylor was a "hugely valued member of staff" and an "exceptional teacher of science".

Mrs Naylor, 54, died in the crash in Port Elizabeth with her husband Chris, 58, and 66-year-old Miranda Harris.

Ms Harris's husband Peter, 67, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The school said pupils, staff and parents remembered Mrs Naylor, who lived near Burford in Oxfordshire, in a "special service" at Christ Church Cathedral on Wednesday.

Headmaster Richard Murray said Mrs Naylor had only taught at the school for just over six weeks.

"We feel immensely privileged that she taught here and she will be sorely missed," he said.

Image copyright A Rocha International Image caption Susanna Naylor and her husband Chris died in the crash

Christian charity A Rocha International said the couples had travelled to South Africa to work and look for "possibilities for partnership in wildlife conservation".

The car reportedly came off the Swartkops Bridge after it collided with another vehicle on the N2 motorway in Bluewater Bay on Monday.

The charity said the "prognosis was hopeful" for Mr Harris who is "still sedated but stable" in hospital in Port Elizabeth.

It said two of his children and others from the A Rocha family were at his bedside.

Image copyright A Rocha International Image caption Miranda Harris and her husband Peter co-founded A Rocha in the 1980s

A driver of the vehicle in which the four friends were travelling was also being treated in hospital.

The Rev Dave Bookless, director of theology at A Rocha International, said the deaths "leave a huge and irreplaceable hole in our lives and our organisation".

The charity was founded in the 1980s by Mr and Mrs Harris, from West Lavington in Wiltshire, and the Naylors became involved when they co-founded A Rocha Lebanon in 1996.