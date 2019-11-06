Image copyright ARochaInternational Image caption Susanna Naylor and her husband Chris died in the crash

The bodies of a husband and wife killed in a car crash in South Africa have been repatriated to the UK.

Chris, 58, and Susanna Naylor, 54, died with friend Miranda Harris, 66, in the crash in Port Elizabeth on 28 October.

Ms Harris's husband Peter, 57, remains in a stable condition in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

The charity they worked for, A Rocha International, told the BBC it anticipated a "longer delay" before Mrs Harris' repatriation.

The Christian organisation said co-founder Mr Harris's health was "encouraging" and added he was being "supported in his grief by all four of his and Miranda's children".

The Rev Dave Bookless, director of theology at the Christian charity, said A Rocha was planning a memorial service for the "remarkable and inspiring" individuals.

Image copyright ARochaInternational Image caption Miranda Harris and her husband Peter co-found A Rocha in the 1980s

The couples had travelled to South Africa to work and look for "possibilities for partnership in wildlife conservation", the charity previously said.

The car they were all travelling in reportedly came off the Swartkops Bridge after it crashed with another vehicle on the N2 motorway in Bluewater Bay.

The driver of the vehicle in which the four friends were travelling was also being treated in hospital.

Mr Naylor who lived near Burford, Oxfordshire, had been executive director since of A Rocha International since 2010, while his wife a was science teacher at Christ Church Cathedral School, Oxford.

The charity was founded in the 1980s by Mr and Mrs Harris, from West Lavington in Wiltshire, and the Naylors became involved when they co-founded A Rocha Lebanon in 1996.