Image caption Jeremy Clarkson wants to construct a shop and lambing shed at Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has been given permission to build a shop on his farm despite objections from some neighbours.

The former Top Gear presenter also wants to construct a lambing shed at Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

West Oxfordshire District Council approved the plans on the condition the shop stocked local produce.

Opponents had said it would have a "negative impact on the landscape".

Clarkson also wants the site to have car parking and "potential for occasional film-making".

'Inept townie'

Speaking to the BBC last month, he said: "I really know I'm not doing anything wrong or anything that would hurt the village."

Amazon has announced a new show called I Bought The Farm, which will follow Clarkson attempting to "run his very own 1000-acre working farm" despite being an "inept townie".

A planning statement in July, on behalf of the Grand Tour presenter, said: "The owner may film the construction and future operation of the lambing shed and farm shop for a television programme".

West Oxfordshire District Council said the new buildings should reflect the "established character of the area" and added the site could be used for commercial film-making for nine months in any 27-month period.

It said the plans would allow the farm to "diversify" and added the buildings would be constructed "regardless of whether filming takes place".