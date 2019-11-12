Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flt Lt Timothy Barry is accused of attempted murder

An RAF pilot told emergency services he had "tried to kill" his girlfriend by strangling her, a court heard.

Timothy Barry, 31, admits assaulting Sarah Seddon, 31, during a row at their home on 14 January 2018 but denies attempted murder.

The couple were both pilots based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire at the time.

Prosecutor Jane Davies told Oxford Crown Court Flt Lt Barry had moved from initial "remorse" after the assault to "self-preservation".

During a 999 call played to the jury, Flt Lt Barry said: "I have tried to kill my girlfriend by strangulation."

He also could be heard crying and said "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry" and "stay with me".

The court heard paramedics and police officers arrived to find Sqn Ldr Seddon "unconscious" and a red or pink mark the size of an adult's thumbprint on her neck.

Crying in handcuffs

Ms Davies said Flt Lt Barry, of Mill View, Cuxham, told police he "felt paralysed" during the assault and said it was "like an out of body kind of thing".

He told police officers and paramedics he held Sqn Ldr Seddon's neck for "about a minute".

Police body camera footage showed him telling officers and paramedics "you need to be all with her" while he was crying and handcuffed.

Following the attack, Flt Lt Barry cut his arm and took "a series of tablets", which led to him being taken to hospital, the court heard.

The jury was told the couple had been on a night out in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, and returned home in a taxi in the early hours.

A babysitter said it appeared the couple were drunk on their return and that Flt Lt Barry was "not in the mood for conversation".

The trial continues.