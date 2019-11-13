Image copyright Jeremy Bolwell Image caption The tradition of standing for tutors at Worcester College goes back hundreds of years

Students at an University of Oxford college have voted to reinstate the tradition of standing for tutors at formal meals.

The custom at Worcester College Formal Hall, which includes a recital of Grace in Latin, had been ditched after a vote by its governing body last year.

But Worcester Junior Common Room (JCR) students voted to retain the centuries-old practice.

The college has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

Reasons for the governing body's decision included the fact that it excluded students that could not stand because of disability, and that some tutors felt uncomfortable that students were expected to stand for them.

But JCR president Ellen Flower told the BBC the "majority of students expressed the view that they did not feel uncomfortable standing for tutors".

"We let the governing body know, and they have been very receptive and welcoming of any guidance; they did not wish to require something of the students that they themselves no longer believed to be in-keeping with a progressive institution," she said.

Several Oxford colleges maintain the tradition of Formal Hall, a weekly three-course meal with wine, for which students wear formal gowns.

Formalities include a Latin Christian prayer recital before the dinner by a senior fellow.