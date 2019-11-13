Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption The two men were acquitted after a trial at Oxford Crown Court

Two men have been cleared of raping and attempting to rape a woman in an Oxford alleyway.

The woman, in her 20s, was reportedly attacked while walking near Turl Street in the city between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on 4 May.

Victor Alvizu, 20, and Nestor Macias, 37 - both from Oxford - had denied the charges.

A jury deliberated for almost 15 hours at the city's crown court before the men were acquitted.