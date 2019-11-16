Image copyright Google Image caption Police think the man could have been attacked outside shops in Atkyns Road, Wood Farm

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man died following an assault.

The man, aged in his 40s, died on Tuesday following an attack in Oxford on 27 October.

Police think he was targeted outside shops in Atkyns Road, Wood Farm or in Wood Farm Woods and attacked with some sort of weapon, between 14:00 and 16:00 BST.

Thames Valley Police arrested the boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.

The assault was first reported to police after the man attended hospital on 4 November.

His next of kin have been informed and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Insp Bruce Riddell said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this assault."