The acting president of the Oxford Union has called an "emergency meeting" after its previous leader resigned over a row about a blind student's removal from a debate.

Sara Dube said the union's standing committee would discuss both "equality training" for staff and the committee, and its complaints process.

Ebenezer Azamati was "accosted" by a security guard in the union's chamber before a discussion on 17 October.

The meeting will commence on Wednesday.

Ms Dube told the BBC the committee would discuss "meetings with disability advisory services" and look at a "professional review of staff and training".

The announcement comes after Brendan McGrath apologised for his "mistakes" and resigned as president on Tuesday.

Harry Hatwell, a member of the union who led impeachment proceedings against Mr McGrath, welcomed the resignation but said "the culture of the union must be changed".

The student, who raised a point of order about Mr Azamati's removal during the debate to Conservative Nicky Morgan, said: "That night in the chamber, I should not have been the only person who raised a point of information."

Mr Hatwell said it was "not enough to shirk responsibility and blame others" for the incident as he called for the union to "reach out and show that it can be worthy of its position in the world".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The union is a student society with a history of hosting debates and high-profile speakers

Mr Azamati was "forcibly and violently prevented from re-entering the union to resume his seat" before a debate in October, according to the university's Africa Society.

It said he arrived at the union in Frewin Court and was confronted by a security guard when he tried to return to his seat. On Saturday, he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

He said his treatment made him feel "unwelcome in the union, Oxford and even the country".

Nwamaka Ogbonna, president of the Oxford University Africa Society, told the BBC it was "important to show that such behaviour and such conduct is completely unacceptable".

She said Mr McGrath's resignation "does not entirely solve all the problems within the union", as she called for the union to make "policies to ensure the union is safe for every student that goes in".

What is the Oxford Union?

The Oxford Union, which is independent from the university, has a tradition of hosting debates and speakers stretching back to 1823.

It is one of the most prestigious debating societies in the world and its chamber intentionally resembles the House of Commons.

Former prime minister Harold Macmillan once said the union is "the last bastion of free speech in the Western world".

The union invites world leaders, politicians, celebrities and controversial speakers to give speeches to its members, who are mostly current or former Oxford students.

Past presidents include Boris Johnson, Lord Heseltine and former Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe.

In his resignation statement, Mr McGrath said "the right response would not have begun with prosecution and apportioning blame".

Helen Mountfield QC, representing Mr Azamati, had said there were ongoing talks with the union over what steps it could take to address the "failings" exposed by the case.