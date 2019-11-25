Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Luciano Dos Santos Almeida was attacked in Oxford in February

Two men convicted of murdering a man who was run over by a car and stabbed in "retribution" have been given life sentences in prison.

Luciano Dos Santos Almeida, from Southampton, was attacked in Oxford on 27 February and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 6 March.

Welid Solomon, 25, and Michael Yemane, 20, from Oxford, were sentenced to minimum terms of 26 years and 20 years.

Safeen Karimi, 27 was jailed for nine years for manslaughter.

Karimi was acquitted of a murder charge.

The trial heard heard that Mr Almeida, 22, was killed after he had been involved in an earlier fight with Yemane and Solomon.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Solomon, Yemane and Karimi were sentenced at Oxford Crown Court

Yemane, who was granted asylum in the UK in June 2016 after coming from Eritrea, was robbed at knifepoint of money and drugs he was selling by a masked man he believed was Mr Almeida, the court heard.

Prosecutor Paul Cavin said the group "set out in two cars to sweep the area in an attempt to find the deceased and get some retribution".

Mr Cavin said Mr Almeida was then "stabbed multiple times shortly after being deliberately run over by a car driven by Welid Solomon".

Solomon, of Field Avenue, Oxford, was found guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice; and Yemane, of South Bridge Row, Oxford, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Karimi, of Hode Garth, Thame, was convicted of manslaughter. Sasan Khalid, 19, was acquitted of murder.