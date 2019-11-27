Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks before he was killed

The widow of a police officer killed on duty has thanked people for their "overwhelming generosity, kindness and support" after a memorial fund raised nearly £330,000.

Lissie Harper said she would "never forget the generosity shown to me and my family and the respect to Andrew".

PC Andrew Harper died after he was dragged along a road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

The fund established by Thames Valley Police Federation raised £327,933.

The JustGiving page said the family of PC Harper would receive all the money raised.

'Overwhelming power of good'

Mrs Harper, who married her PC Harper four weeks before his death, said the public and police reached out to her "in the depths of heartbreak".

She said: "The minute's silences, the rides of respect, the donations, cards, ribbons and pictures; none of it will bring him back and none of it will stop bad things from happening in the future, but what it does show is the overwhelming power good can hold over evil.

"I hope you know how incredible you all are."

Image caption Lissie Harper read a eulogy at her husband's funeral in Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford

PC Harper's funeral was attended by hundreds of people at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford on 14 October.

Mrs Harper led a convoy of almost 5,000 motorcyclists in a "ride of respect" from RAF Benson to Abingdon Airfield, Oxfordshire..

PC Harper, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was killed on the A4 Bath Road while investigating a reported burglary.

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering PC Harper.

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer in Reading, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, are accused of murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, is also accused of conspiracy to steal a quad bike.