Image copyright Google Image caption A man was injured while clearing litter from a bench in Boxhill Park, Abingdon

Razorblades have been found stuck to benches with chewing gum at two parks in Oxfordshire.

A man was injured by a blade while clearing litter from a bench in Boxhill Park, Abingdon, on Monday morning, police said.

A blade was also found attached to a seat in the Chilton Close children's play area.

Both have been removed and officers are carrying out searches in the area.