Image copyright Jamal Madar Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed in January 2018

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy has been released without charge.

Harun Jama was stabbed and found bleeding in Friars Wharf, Oxford, in January 2018. He died later in hospital.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man in Liverpool in September but he has since been released with no further action.

Det Supt Andy Howard, of Thames Valley Police, said the case will now only be subject to "periodic review".

He said the investigation had been "extremely long and complex" but officers agreed there is "currently insufficient evidence to charge anyone in connection with Harun's killing."

Image caption Harun's body was found on the towpath area of Friars Wharf

Harun, from Birmingham, was attacked on a towpath between Folly Bridge and the old gasworks bridge.

Det Supt Howard added: "I understand how difficult this will be for Harun's family, who have been incredibly supportive throughout this entire harrowing process.

"It will now be for the coroner to decide the cause of Harun's death."