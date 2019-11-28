Image copyright TWO Image caption Thomas White Oxford development includes a hotel and shops

An Oxford college's £500m plan for 480 new homes and business sites to support 4,500 jobs has been approved.

Thomas White Oxford (TWO), which is owned by St John's College, will build Oxford North on land near the A34, A40 and the A44.

TWO said it will provide up to £100m of "substantial investment into power, utilities and public space".

A 180-bedroom hotel and shops will be included in the project, which will receive £10m of government funding.

William Donger, TWO director, said: "We believe this project will be a truly transformational and positive addition to one of the world's greatest cities."

Image copyright TWO Image caption Money from the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund will be spent on the project

He added: "It will deliver high-quality workspace for start-ups such as high-tech university spin-outs and businesses, much-needed housing including 168 affordable homes, investment in infrastructure for all forms of transport, new green spaces and a new sustainable community for Oxford in which we can all be proud."

TWO has agreed that 35% of the planned 480 homes will be classed as affordable but that could rise to 50% if TWO's costs are less than expected.

Oxford North was approved at a meeting of Oxford City Council's West Area planning committee on Wednesday.